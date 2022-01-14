Kern County Sheriff’s Office suspends jail visitation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office temporarily suspended all public inmate visitation at the Central Receiving Facility, the Lerdo Pretrial Facility and the Lerdo Justice Facility, effective immediately, according to KCSO news release issued Friday.
The move is in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases within our community and our need to protect inmates and staff, the release noted. Attorney and professional visitation will continue to take place and require social distancing and face masks as outlined in the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will continue to evaluate the situation and determine in two weeks whether the suspension will need to remain in effect.