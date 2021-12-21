Kern County Sheriff’s Office seizes 58 tons of processed cannabis from Shafter lab

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Shafter Police Department officers seized more than 58 tons of processed cannabis/hemp at a Shafter cannabis/hemp extraction laboratory, officials said Tuesday.
On Dec. 14, the two agencies executed a search warrant for three industrial buildings in the 700 block of Canal Street and the 700 block of Industrial Street.
Detectives located the laboratory in one of the buildings, according to a KCSO news release, and once inside, reported finding 116,225 pounds of processed cannabis, approximately 992 pounds of concentrated cannabis and 36 marijuana plants.
The Kern County Environmental Health Services assisted with dismantling the laboratory equipment.
Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges involving conspiracy to commit a crime and marijuana-related charges.
Gaden Griffin, 57, of Ivins, Utah; Colby Hunter, 48, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Kerry Kuykendall, 51, of Phoenix, were taken into custody as a result of the operation, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.