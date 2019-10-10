An Oildale family is shaken but relieved after a 2-year-old boy snatched from his front yard Wednesday was found apparently safe Thursday morning, more than 16 hours after he was carried away on foot by his alleged kidnapper.
The incident, which began at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Rainbow Court, sparked a massive manhunt from the Kern County Sheriff's Office as deputies clocked in early to start their shifts, some working 16 hours through the night and morning scouring the streets and checking vacant residences, lots, alleys and open fields.
"We did have a huge response from deputies, many called in early, and many worked those huge shifts," said KCSO spokeswoman Angela Monroe.
Monroe also gave a shout out to the Bakersfield Police Department, whose homeless outreach team joined their county colleagues, scouring the riverbanks looking for homeless encampments and any sign of the missing boy.
Oildale residents also helped, with dozens walking the neighborhood handing out flyers and asking homeowners to watch for any sign of the abducted toddler, Jace Pletcher, and his suspected kidnapper, Eric Truman, 37, described by police as a transient and a family relative.
Then, at around 11 a.m. Thursday, investigators caught a break. An acquaintance of Truman led deputies to an apartment in the 800 block of Roberts Lane, behind a doughnut shop. There deputies found Truman with the child in an apartment unit. The boy appeared to be unhurt, but he was taken to a hospital for a complete examination.
Truman was arrested on kidnapping charges and is being held on $200,000 bail, increased from $100,000 Thursday afternoon, Monroe said.
Back on Rainbow Court, Jace's mother, Samantha Trimble, was worried sick.
“So many people were out looking for him,” she said. "This whole freaking town came together to look for Jace."
Indeed, earlier that morning, dozens of area residents gathered outside the 11-C Market to form groups to walk the neighborhoods.
Some had driven the streets for hours overnight. They felt that by walking they might have better luck.
Oildale resident Kimberly Nelson said she walked the streets all night.
She showed up on Rainbow Court to hug the distraught mother after it was announced that Jace was found safe.
"I don't know you," she said as she embraced Trimble, "but I stayed up all night walking Beardsley Avenue."
The two women held each other for at least half a minute in a kind of solidarity between moms, between sisters in that moment.
Trimble said deputies would not let her be at the hospital with her son. So she stayed home, waiting.
Chastity Pletcher, 17, Jace's older sister, said Truman had recently completed drug rehab.
"He was doing so good," she said.
But she doesn't know what motivated him to take the 2-year-old boy.
Truman has multiple drug-related offenses on his criminal record, according to online Kern County Superior Court records. He also spent two years in prison after pleading no contest to a first-degree burglary charge in 2002.
Truman pleaded no contest to possession with intent to sell in 2014 and served more than three years in Wasco State Prison, records say.
But nothing in his record provided a clue as to why he would carry off a 2-year-old boy.
"I never expected him to do anything like this," Trimble said of Truman. "He didn't say anything. There was no warning."
(3) comments
Thank you to the KCSO for finding this baby, it was very scary. I'm glad to get the phone updates.
Way to go for the community to come together with law enforcement to swiftly find the child.
Praise God! This sweet boy was found!
