Kern County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public Tuesday about a phone scam targeting businesses in the area.
The perpetrator appears to be calling doctors’ offices, claiming they are employed by KCSO and need to discuss a civil matter with the doctor.
This is a scam. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office does not handle court-ordered civil matters over the phone, and would never ask for any form of payment or personal information.
The scammer may begin reaching out to other businesses or residents. Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person requesting money should research the matter before providing any funds or personal information.
The Sheriff’s Office suggests doing that by locating the organization’s telephone number online and contacting them directly. If someone suspects a caller is part of a scam, they can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the matter they’re calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.
Anyone who receives a call suspected to be part of a scam can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.