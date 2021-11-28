You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 16-year-old boy in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a KCSO news release.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office received a report of a gunshot victim around 1:07 p.m., near the intersection of Pacific Street and Orange Drive, the news release stated.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot, and is still being sought by deputies as of about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

