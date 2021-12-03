Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday morning on the 3100 block of Shelly Lane, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies found two victims of a shooting, including one person who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspect or victim information was available at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.