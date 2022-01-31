Kern County Sheriff’s Office finds no credible danger in social media threat against middle school

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office determined there was no evidence to substantiate a threat reportedly made on social media regarding violence at Standard Middle School, according to a statement Monday.
Deputies were not able to determine the origin of the threat, but reported Monday morning that they were not able to find any evidence to substantiate the claim.
They announced there would be an increased presence at the school and around the campus Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.