Kern County Sheriff's Office leadership lost one of its own Sunday when Commander Ian Chandler passed away suddenly, the agency announced.
Chandler, who would have turned 49 Monday, died at his home of unknown causes, said Sheriff Donny Youngblood during a news conference on Monday.
"It's just a tragedy," said Youngblood who teared up while speaking about his employee. Chandler was known for his great personality and "infectious smile," Youngblood said.
Chandler was a commander in charge of investigations working out of the sheriff's headquarters on Norris Road. He had a wife and three children, Youngblood said. His wife and a son were with him at the time of his death, Youngblood said.
Chandler started his career with KCSO in August 1997 and worked in nearly every section of the agency, according to a post on KCSO's Facebook page early Monday. He was promoted to commander on June 22.
"It's part of life," Youngblood said. "We know that. We deal with it every day. It's just hard when it's one of your own."
