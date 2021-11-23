Kern County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest on drugs, firearms charges

Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of evading and resisting arrest, possession of illegal firearms and narcotics charges, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to the intersection of Chester Avenue and Ray Street regarding a report of someone brandishing of a firearm, officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said they suspect Tiffany Holloway, 25, of Bakersfield, pointed a firearm at two victims and threatened them. Deputies then located Holloway in the 700 block of Espee Street, according to a statement released Tuesday. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop on Holloway, but she allegedly refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
Deputies reported finding a firearm discarded out of the vehicle during their pursuit, which lasted a short time as the suspect drove in circles and came to a stop back in the 700 block of Espee Street, where Holloway was taken into custody, according to the KCSO news release.
Deputies reported finding narcotics and firearm parts in Holloway’s vehicle. They then obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence on Espee Street, they reported finding additional firearms, narcotics and firearm parts, officials said.
Holloway was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of numerous felony charges. Anyone with additional information can contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.