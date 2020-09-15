A 31-year-old man was shot by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy after allegedly charging at the deputy during a vehicle investigation in Oildale early Tuesday morning.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault charges because he charged at the deputy, according to KCSO.
The deputy responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Moneta Avenue at 1:14 a.m., KCSO said. The deputy investigated the vehicle and discovered it was stolen. The man then charged after the deputy and was shot, KCSO said.
The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 861-3110.
