Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping

Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating two reports of kidnapping alleged to have taken place Tuesday, officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a report of a possible kidnapping around 5:14 p.m. in the 5400 block of Olive Drive.
Upon their initial investigation, it was discovered a woman attempted to kidnap three separate children from two different locations, according to sheriff’s officials.
The suspect first attempted to take two children in a stroller being pushed by their mother in the area of Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive. The suspect then attempted to take a child walking with his mother in the same area, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies reported finding the suspect near Olive and Knudsen, where a brief struggle ensued. Alina Serda, 18 was taken into custody “with the use of minimal force causing no injuries and charged with felony attempted kidnapping and resisting/obstructing an officer,” the release stated, which also added that she had been released from the Central Receiving Facility only a few hours prior to this incident taking place.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.