Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday there are people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the sheriff's organization but would not say whether that included any of the approximately 1,500 inmates in the county's jails.
"We do have positives in our organization but that's all I will say," Youngblood said, adding that he was trying to balance privacy rights and the public's right to know.
Youngblood referred all other questions to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, which also declined to say if any inmates had tested positive.
The sheriff's office announced two weeks ago that it was releasing some jail inmates in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
thanks for not sharing Donny..... the publics ignorance is a apparently bliss... just don't drop a big one on us in a week or two
