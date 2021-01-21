The Kern County Sheriff’s Office lost a longtime member of its law enforcement family this week.
Maria Franco, who was with the KCSO for 13 years as the agency’s Headquarters Receptionist and Gatekeeper, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday night, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
In a video tribute posted on the department's Facebook page, Youngblood said he was saddened to inform the community of Franco’s passing.
“You may not have known her name, but if you ever came into the Sheriff’s Office you certainly saw her face, as she was the gatekeeper and the one who would either let you in with a smile or didn’t let you in with a smile,” Youngblood said. “Maria had a significant impact on our organization and a significant impact on life in general. Maria, you’ll be missed and we love you.”