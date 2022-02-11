Kern County sheriff makes another appeal to LA County deputies

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood made a second pitch to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who may be terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, during a press conference Friday.
Youngblood said his office made the appeal specifically because 4,000 employees could lose their jobs and money to feed their family and pay bills, if a recent motion by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is approved.
“That makes me sick to my stomach, quite frankly,” Youngblood said.
L.A. County supervisors Tuesday preliminarily approved a motion that would allow the county’s personnel director to discipline any employee who failed to comply with the county’s vaccine mandate, according to previous reporting in The Californian. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the only person who currently has that authority, and he has refused to discipline employees who fail to comply with the vaccine mandate.
Youngblood added his office has received several calls from L.A. County with interest after Kern County posted a video to social media, which first appeared Wednesday, highlighting the beautiful parts of Kern County.
Youngblood said he’s not discouraging vaccinations at all. In fact, he got the inoculation — not that that’s anyone’s business, he added. However, the decision to get the jab came after a conversation with his doctor. He wants to give all his employees this choice.
The office is offering a $25,000 signing bonus, although he said as of Friday morning, there have been no takers yet. He said the office employs people to go to colleges to recruit deputies; however, the field is competitive, which makes it hard to attract individuals.
Youngblood said their substations are half-staffed, and his office overall is missing about 125 sheriff’s deputies, as well as 115 detention deputies and 90 civilian employees.
“We can’t fill those positions,” Youngblood said. “We’re struggling.”
With the new hires, the KCSO can once again create a gang unit. Kern County has a homicide every two and a half days, the sheriff said.
Youngblood said to consider this: No one will consider the vaccination of a deputy, if an emergency arises and an individual calls 911. He is unaware of how many of his deputies are vaccinated.
“(I) have no idea and don’t care,” Youngblood said.