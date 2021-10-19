Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood appointed to Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, appointed Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood to the Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board within the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.
The review board includes individuals with knowledge of local law enforcement who make recommendations to the U.S. attorney general on the recipients of the Congressional Badge of Bravery.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Sheriff Youngblood on a variety of local issues over the years,” McCarthy said in a news release. “With his decades of experience working in law enforcement, I have no doubt that he has the qualifications to make a positive impact on the Review Board, and that he will make our community proud.”
McCarthy previously appointed Bakersfield Fire Department Chief Anthony Galagaza to the Medal of Valor Review Board in August 2021. Members on this board make recommendations to the U.S. president about the recipients of the Medal of Valor.