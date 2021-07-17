Kern County sets up redistricting workshops

Kern County is holding a series of workshops as it goes through the redistricting process, redrawing district lines to reflect the county's population in line with the 2020 Census.
Each district is to be representative of the people who live there, according to a county news release.
The website https://www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu has additional information.
Here are ways to participate, according to a county news release:
• 6 p.m. Monday, July 19: Virtual informational meeting (English with Spanish and Punjabi translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.
Video conferencing device: https://bit.ly/3yTqRTb
Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
Enter Phone Conference ID: 306 227 881
Spanish Phone Conference ID: 172 117 451
Punjabi Phone Conference ID: 253 770 060
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20: Virtual informational meeting (Spanish with English translation) to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools, and to receive testimony on communities of interest.
Video conferencing device:https://bit.ly/3i1eEVM
Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
Enter Phone Conference ID: 169 321 620
English Conference ID: 409 329 194
• 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31: Hybrid of in-person and virtual public hearing to educate the public on the redistricting process and public mapping tools and receive testimony on communities of interest. A workshop covering the mapping tools will be conducted for those attending.
Location: Kern County Board Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Ave.
Video conferencing device:https://bit.ly/3kbEcSQ
Or call in (audio only): 1-831-296-3421
Enter Phone Conference ID: 766 290 430
Virtual translation lines to follow.
The public is encouraged to go to the redistricting website for information on how to provide public comment for each workshop.