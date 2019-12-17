Community Action Partnership of Kern has been put in charge of a new low-barrier homeless shelter being constructed by the county.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors declared CAPK as the sole source provider for the facility, which is expected to be located off Golden State Avenue and provide 150 beds to homeless individuals. Although final approval is scheduled for Jan. 7, the board’s action allows CAPK to begin preparations for running the site.
“It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s an important project for the community,” said CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias. “This is a very, very complex situation and it’s going to take a lot of dedication.”
CAPK is described as the “official anti-poverty agency” for Kern County. The nonprofit runs a variety of safety net programs designed to lift people out of poverty, including a food bank.
Supervisors had high praise for the organization, which will need to bring on several more employees to staff the shelter. CAPK's experience running anti-poverty programs was cited as a reason for awarding the nonprofit the contract.
The county designated $739,630 in state money to pay for startup costs and staffing. A total of 11 employees are expected to be needed to maintain the site. A sheriff’s deputy is also expected to be present at the location for 12 hours each day and the city of Bakersfield has said they will increase police presence in the area.
Given the high levels of homelessness present throughout the state and in Bakersfield, experts say a new shelter is necessary to provide bedding for homeless individuals who do not use the existing facilities because they do not accommodate those with pets, partners or possessions.
The new facility on Golden State Avenue will be designed to allow couples to stay in the same place, provide amenities for pets and allow individuals to store their belongings.
However, some nearby property owners have expressed concern that the shelter, which will be located next to a recycling center on O Street, will attract homeless individuals to the area and increase crime.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of pressure on us,” Tobias said of the community’s expectations. “We’ve embraced that. Somebody needs to step up to the plate and take this on and we’re willing to do it.”
A large amount of that pressure will be placed on the shelter staff, he added.
“I can’t guarantee there won’t be some mistakes along the way or some debates along the way of how to provide the service,” he said. “But I guarantee we’re going to give it all of our effort, 100 percent. We’re going to put our heart into this and we’re going to do it right.”
The shelter is expected to open in late January or early February. Recent rainy weather has delayed construction, county officials said during Tuesday’s meeting. However supervisors expressed contentment with the speed the project was moving.
The city of Bakersfield is also attempting to build its own shelter, but its efforts have stalled after residents near a potential site on East Brundage Lane complained about the proposed location. The City Council will not take up the issue again until Jan. 22, close to the time the county facility is scheduled to open.
“I really want to give staff a lot of credit for how quickly you’ve been able to move on this,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said. “I think we’ve really moved at breakneck speed, not just for government, but I think we really moved quickly in comparison to just about any entity in addressing this issue.”
sounds like a plan....
It’s nice that Bakersfield is willing to help the homeless, but at the same time the homeless need to also pitch in a little. If you stay at a homeless shelter, that individual should have to “pitch in a little” at that shelter.
Helping out at the shelter, folding laundry, sweeping, picking up trash on the property, making up beds, etc. Help them learn to take some responsibility in life and not just give them a “free ride”.
