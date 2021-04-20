Kern County selected for study to estimate prevalence of COVID antibodies in state

Kern County has been selected to participate in a state study designed to estimate how many Californians have antibodies against COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the study will ask randomly selected households to complete an anonymous survey and a free at-home antibody test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The study requests that one adult and one child from the selected household participate.
The health department said that looking for antibodies will help understand how many people in Kern County may have been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated up to this point. Combined with information from the other selected counties in the state, and it will help provide an estimation for California.
Residents will receive a $20 gift card for each online survey that is completed for up to two people in their household, the news release stated. They will also receive an additional $20 gift card for each completed test kit received from the household for up to two people.
More information is available at www.calscope.org.