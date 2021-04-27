Kern County sees declining COVID-19 numbers for another week, but must remain in orange tier

Although coronavirus metrics continue to decrease, Kern County must remain in the orange tier for at least two more weeks.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health Services released its weekly update of COVID-19 data. The release shows Kern County is meeting yellow tier metrics in two of three categories.
A county must meet all three metrics for two consecutive weeks in order to advance to the yellow tier, the least restrictive tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The Health Department’s release is composed of data from April 11-17.
During that time period, Kern County’s case rate was 3.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day (the state requires it be less than two new cases to meet yellow tier requirements).
The test positivity rate was 1.4 percent (less than 2 percent required).
The health equity metric, which measures the positivity rate in the poorest quarter of the county, was 1.5 percent (less than 2.2 percent required).