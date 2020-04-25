The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 20 new cases of coronavirus in a Saturday morning update.
That brings to 764 the number of cases in the county.
The number includes nine nonresidents who tested positive while in Kern, and the previously reported four deaths.
Public Health says 408 people have recovered from the illness, while 316 are isolated at home and 27 are in hospitals.
Of the 755 Kern County residents who have tested positive, the greatest number, 397, are in a region of the county the health department is calling east Bakersfield. That's followed by west Bakersfield (227 positive cases), the valley (93), mountains (20) and desert (18).
An Ohio father of two children died from the coronavirus last week after previously claiming the outbreak was "Bulls---" and a "Political Ploy," according to reports.
John McDaniel, 60, of Marion County, died April 15 at a hospital in Columbus, according to the Marion Star.
Im also curious, the stats show the positive cases belonging to non residents but they don't show the negative cases belonging to non residents. Is there a reasoning behind this oversight?
The overall infection rate has increased for three days.
4/23 - 11.64%
4/24 - 11.79%
4/25 - 11.92%
The daily infection rate has jumped.
4/20 - 14.29%
4/21 - 12.84%
4/22 - 15.58%
4/23 - 3.44%
4/24 - 17.76%
4/25 - 20.00%
