Kern County seeks to bolster poll workers following complaints of elections mishaps

Kern County is seeking to bolster its elections operations following complaints recent elections were mishandled.
On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a measure that requires most county departments to provide 50 percent of their management staff for election duty, as well as a measure that increases the stipend for county workers who volunteer their time.
Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said the new rules were put in place to make up for past difficulties in recruiting poll workers.
"In general, poll sites have gotten difficult. We have many more observers out at the poll sites, and sometimes the observers don’t follow the rules," she said in an interview with The Californian. "To have these senior county employees out there to oversee them, at this point, I think is just a good idea given how elections have changed over the last few years."
The approval comes as some Kern County residents put pressure on the county to alter elections procedures following what they described as chaotic scenes during the 2021 recall and 2020 general election.
During the recall, the county Elections Division was forced to hire temp workers to make up for the shortage of election volunteers. Some voters said the new elections workers were unprepared to handle the complex questions that come up during the voting process.
Questions such as a voter’s street address not being listed at their polling place or an incorrect mail-in ballot being sent to a voter’s home are examples of issues one voter said he encountered when he tried to vote.
“Somebody that’s voted for 20 years or 30 years, they can overcome those issues,” said voter Greg Perrone, who also serves as the president of the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly. “But somebody that’s not voted regularly or not voted at all, they would just turn and walk away. And that’s the very definition of disenfranchising a voter.”
Perrone and other conservatives have started a movement to split the Registrar of Voters from the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s office. In Kern County, the county clerk oversees the Elections Division in addition to other duties, but advocates say the management of elections should not be combined with other offices.
In public comments to the supervisors, conservative Kern County residents have brought up a number of gripes with the county’s elections process, from mail-in ballots sent to the wrong houses to the county’s voter rolls showing multiple registrants 122 years old (which the county has attributed to a data error).
The advocates say the so-called irregularities raise questions over the local results of past elections, even though Donald Trump won around 53.9 percent of the Kern County vote in 2020 and around 61.8 percent of local voters voted to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.
“I don’t think that the county clerk puts enough attention on the voter rolls and that whole process, except every two years when there’s going to be an election, and I think it warrants more than that,” said Don Musser, president of the Greater Ridgecrest Republican Assembly. “If it means we are going to pay an additional salary, I think it’s worth it.”
Earlier this month, Bedard defended the county’s elections procedures during a supervisors meeting.
“We have been in discussion with the County Administrative Office on ways to have a more professional level of staffing at the poll sites to alleviate any of these issues where you may have issues with volunteers where they don’t understand or there’s miscommunication,” she told supervisors in early March. “I think we are able to address any of these issues, but I don’t think any of these issues rose to the level of anything that would have effected the outcome of the election.”
As for the issue of whether the Registrar of Voters can be split from the County Clerk’s Office, the County Clerk’s Office has informed supervisors it could not happen until 2026, when the term of the position that is now up for election has concluded.