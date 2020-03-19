When the clock struck 11 a.m. Thursday, Leslie Torres, along with her children and nieces, took a stroll through her west Bakersfield neighborhood.
Now that schools in Kern County are temporarily closed until at least April 14 due to the coronavirus, she has plenty of kids to take care of — nine are currently in the household, from the ages of 3 to 17.
Along with completing their schoolwork and keeping everyone entertained, she has to make sure she has plenty of food available to feed everyone. Grocery stores aren't the most reliable option at this point — several are lacking essential food items, and it's recommended that individuals avoid gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
Her stroll with six of the nine children took them to West High School, one of several schools in the county offering free meals during the temporary closure.
"I think this is great; it would be difficult to feed them without it," she said. Thursday was the first morning she and the kids went to pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning, but she's planning on "stopping by as much as possible" during the closure.
West High School, along with the other Kern High School District comprehensive schools and Nueva High School, are providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18 through April 9.
All schools operated by KHSD, and several other districts, will serve “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the temporary closure. Students can either receive meals at the drive-thru location established at the bus-loading zone or walk to the pick-up location to receive lunch and breakfast for the following day. If driving, parents and students should remain in their vehicles.
Students need to be present to receive their meals, and they can receive meals from any elementary or high school, regardless of which district they attend.
Each day offers new menu items, said West High School Principal Megan Gregor, who helped hand out meals Thursday morning. Burritos, corn dogs, sandwiches, cereal and fresh fruit are just some of the meals students will take home over the next few weeks.
Not only was she eager to provide nutritious meals, but she encouraged each child with a gentle reminder: "Make sure you read!"
The flow of people coming through to pick-up sack lunches was consistent on Wednesday, the first day free meals were offered, she said, and a total of 336 meals were served.
"The heroes here are the food services, custodial team and security staff. They're amazing," she said.
Children, too, appreciate the work that goes into providing meals for families who depend on them. West High School freshman and sophomore sisters Danyale Jenkins and Rhian Rogers, respectively, were first in line to pick up their breakfast and lunch, along with their fourth-grade cousin, Anthony Daniels. There are also plenty of kids in their household currently — 12 — and not having to worry about what they'll eat for the day eases worries.
"Many kids rely on having breakfast and lunch, and with schools not being open right now, not everyone has access to meals," Jenkins said. "It's nice to have this."
