No Kid Hungry California has announced it has awarded nearly $52,000 in breakfast grants to five Kern County schools in honor of National Schools Breakfast Week this week.
Stine, Seibert, Sandrini and Casa Loma elementary schools in Bakersfield and Arvin High School received the grants. Casa Loma got nearly $9,000 while the other Bakersfield schools each received $11,000 grants. Arvin High got a $10,000 grant.
The goal of the grants is to expand its Breakfast After the Bell initiative to more school sites. The initiative is focused on increasing access and convenience for students by making breakfast available throughout the day and outside of the cafeteria.
“These grants will help ensure more Kern County students can start their day with a healthy meal,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile.
