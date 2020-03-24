Kern County's number of coronavirus cases has increased to more than a dozen in a week's time.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Tuesday morning that 13 residents now have the virus, plus a visitor to the county.
The cases are primarily centered in Bakersfield.
In a morning video briefing, county health services spokeswoman Michelle Corson encouraged people to only seek testing if they have symptoms of the virus.
She also said drive through testing is now available at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
