Hart Park has been described as a diamond, the crown jewel of Kern County's diverse park system.
But funding cuts prompted by a decade of financial austerity have had some worried that the diamond was becoming a lump of coal.
That won't happen, vowed County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop at a meeting of the county Parks and Recreation Commission held Wednesday night in county supervisors chambers.
"The value of that park extends way beyond those who live around it, or even those who live in the metro area," Alsop said at the meeting. Not only is the park worth maintaining, it's worth improving in a big way, Alsop said, as he unveiled what he called a multi-year master plan for the regional park.
"This is among the most important work county government can do," said Alsop, who noted it was the first Parks and Rec. Commission meeting he has attended, but that it wouldn't be his last.
The plan is ambitious — and the larger vision that could one day extend the Kern River Parkway system all the way to the mouth of the Kern Canyon is even more ambitious. But for now the plan concentrates on the existing park, including additional county property on both sides of the river.
Should it all come to fruition, the master plan will include:
• A new children's adventure area, divided into age-appropriate sections
• Improvements to the park's already popular disc golf course
• A fishing peninsula on Hart Lake
• A dog park
• A sandy beach on Hart Lake ("It will take money," Alsop said.)
• Repair and rehabilitate restrooms ("New facilities, clean, appointed and safe," Alsop said.)
• Expand and rebuild the Area 7 entertainment, food and stage section
• New signage at the east entrance
• Irrigation, landscaping, river and lake improvements
• New equestrian area ("We're in the process of fencing off a large portion of county-owned land north of the river," Alsop said.)
• A renewed focus on educating park-goers on park rules — and enforcing rules that are ignored. These include new signage already installed related to regulations prohibiting the feeding of animals — feral cats included — except by certified individuals.
• In fiscal-year 2019-20, build a multi-use trail that would go all the way around the park ("We did not get the money ... we're hoping for some grant money," Alsop said.)
• Concessions, possible food truck rallies
• Trailhead improvements. This could include the demolition of the 80-year-old adobe house, Alsop said, opening up what may be one of the few controversial aspects of the plan.
Several improvements at the park are already underway or completed. The installation and repair of riverside fencing, which had been in disrepair for years, is already complete. The new wooden fencing extends the length of the park, and already has begun to transform the park's appearance.
There's much work to do, but paying for it all is still a work in progress.
The county has already set aside about $3 million in capital improvement funds, Alsop said. It can be used to leverage private dollars, potential grants and public/private partnerships. Sponsorships may also be welcome.
"This is a three- to five-year plan," Alsop said. "We'd like to do it in three, but it could take five."
On Wednesday night, the Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-0 to approve the county's master plan for the park, with the understanding that changes can still be made and that the plan will still have to pass muster with the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Concerns about the park are not new. Complaints have been raised about trash pickup during holiday weekends, the deteriorating state of bathrooms, barbecue grills and play equipment.
In February 2017, supervisors suspended discussion of a $5 parking fee that would have been used to fund maintenance and improvements in Hart Park.
Opponents of the idea said making people pay would compromise the very nature of Hart Park as a recreational haven for all citizens — especially poorer families.
But Wednesday's presentation impressed many at the meeting.
"I'm excited about the prospect of a better park," said Parks and Rec. Commissioner Gary Bray, who sounded supportive of the goal of humanely removing hundreds of ferrel cats from the park.
The cats exist at the park "at the expense of song birds and some game birds," Bray said.
All four commissioners appeared enthusiastic about Alsop's plan.
"I'm picturing Hart Park coming back to its heyday," said Commissioner William Chapman, a self-described "avid disc golfer" who ranks Hart's course one of the best in the West and maybe the best in California.
Commissioner Gregory McGiffney asked Alsop to explore with the city of Bakersfield a more unified vision of the entire Kern River Parkway.
Concerns were also raised in public comment about the planned razing of the adobe house, and the dismantling of the Kern River wheelhouse, another Works Projects Administration-built structure.
The 86-year-old log building, which some call the old mill, has been falling down for decades. It was built in 1933, six years before the Hart Park adobe. If removed as the plan envisions, the wood for the wheelhouse would be labeled and preserved in the event it could be rebuilt somewhere else.
(1) comment
Feral, not ferrel.
I contacted Lois Henry a few years back about the “Cesspool” of the River at Hart Park. Diapers, pizza boxes, toilet paper everywhere. Clean that up. It seems to be missing from the list,
