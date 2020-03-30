It wasn't until the era of the coronavirus that some folks suddenly realized they were already really good at sheltering at home.
"For us, nothing much has changed," said Deedra Patrick, a musician, vocalist, voice teacher and more who lives with her 18-year-old special-needs son, Matthew, their two dogs and two cats.
Patrick home-schools her son, and a lot of her songwriting, video work and rehearsal is done at home. So self-quarantining behind the protective walls of their Bakersfield home doesn't feel all that claustrophobic.
Except now it's a directive coming from officialdom, and that's a challenge.
"When you are told you can't go out, suddenly it feels different," she said.
Some folks seem to be taking efforts to self-quarantine in stride, while others are experiencing feelings of restlessness, ennui, dissatisfaction or loneliness.
On several social media posts, some locals, especially those who live alone, have acknowledged that the loneliness has increased with their isolation.
"For us, there's less anxiety, but other people aren't used to this," said Patrick, who asked friends on a Facebook post, "So, who are you quarantined with? Are you alone?"
The answers were raw, she said. Real.
One woman said she has others in the home, but is still alone.
Others are coping well.
Jessica Lessaos, a local barber, was enjoying breakfast and a game of dominoes with her son Thursday morning — and it was nice. On a typical weekday morning, they're both too busy to hang out. The unprecedented changes have ushered in benefits.
"While this is definitely a challenging time," Lessaos said, "my son is absolutely thrilled that we are home together."
Louann Harper said she's hunkering down with quite a crew of family and pets.
"My husband and our three dogs, my step-son and daughter-in-law, my 5-month-old grandson and their dog, my adopted son and his boyfriend and his two dogs and two cats and all I can say is thank God I have a big enough house for everyone."
"It's only hard," Harper said Friday, "because there so many different personalities. So today I am making house rules and a chore list for everyone."
Retired attorney Randall Dickow said in a Facebook comment that he and his wife are "taking this seriously." With health issues that make them vulnerable to the virus, the Dickows are "staying in and making do."
Family members arrived on his wife’s birthday, but didn't come in. Instead, they sang to her from across the yard.
Kern County residents are doing things they've never had to do before.
Bethany Rice, the curator of collections at Kern County Museum, said they wipe down the car when they go to the store, the groceries as they come in, the doorknobs and phones afterwards.
"There’s no more re-wearing clothes, so a lot more laundry. We Zoom meet with our gym friends for workout sessions and they’ve adapted everything for home workouts. Make sure we spend time outside everyday, that sort of thing.
"We're staying positive but keeping our distance," she said.
Kern River Valley resident Amber Scheer works in the health care field, but when employees were sent home to shelter in place, she got busy organizing activities for her 15-year-old daughter, the three small grandchildren she cares for, and her brother who suffered a massive stroke five years ago.
"Since we have been self-isolating we have made lots of memories as well as having as much fun as possible," she said.
The kids and adults have made salt dough Easter egg ornaments, held scavenger hunts, and the young ones do chores for Monopoly money that they can redeem for snacks and toys.
They even pitched a tent in the middle of the living room for movie time.
Her family is "absolutely living life," Scheer said.
And they won't let fear change that.
