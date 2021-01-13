The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Wednesday that residents 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement came in conjunction with a similar proclamation from the California Department of Public Health.
The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan remains prioritized based on high risk groups that are defined in several phases as well as tiers within those phases. The county public health department said those in Phase 1a, healthcare workers and long-term care residents, remain the highest priority to receive the vaccine.
The county said it continues to work with the state and local officials to allow for a safe and expanded rollout of the vaccine.
Public health asks residents to practice healthy habits such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing a face covering when in public.
For more information, visit the county public health website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources.