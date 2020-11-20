The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new deaths and 350 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings Kern's case count since the pandemic began to 37,982. There have been 440 deaths.
Public Health reports that 18,059 people have recovered from their illness, and 9,954 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 101 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.