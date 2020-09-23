The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new coroanvirus deaths Wednesday morning along with 65 new cases.
That brings Kern's totals since reporting began in mid-March to 360 deaths and 31,722 confirmed cases.
The county reports that 15,609 people have recovered from the virus.
The state reports that 69 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(3) comments
3 more local murders committed by Trump.
#SevenMoreDays
Widespread Covid.....Lunch at Hodels anybody?
