The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new coroanvirus deaths Wednesday morning along with 65 new cases.

That brings Kern's totals since reporting began in mid-March to 360 deaths and 31,722 confirmed cases.

The county reports that 15,609 people have recovered from the virus.

The state reports that 69 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care units. 

The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

3 more local murders committed by Trump.

Report Add Reply
Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

#SevenMoreDays

Report Add Reply
Masked 2020
Masked 2020

Widespread Covid.....Lunch at Hodels anybody?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.