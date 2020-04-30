A seventh county resident has died from coronavirus, according to new data released Thursday morning from the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

Public health also confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases within the county Thursday, bringing the total case count to 902 since March 13.

Of those cases, 332 patients are currently isolating at home, 30 are being treated at local hospitals and 524 have recovered.

Nine non-county residents have tested positive for the virus while in Kern, according to public health data.

Trump's America . . . MAGA . . . COV-19 is history . . . ! Fortunes and infortunes of WAR . . . ! (what else did the latest 'casualty' have to cause expiration . . . ?)

https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/04/03/victor-davis-hanson-on-coronavirus-and-california/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfLVxx_lBLU

http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/victor-davis-hanson-on-corona-california-and-the-classical-world/

30 million Unemployed....Negative GDP largest since the Great Depression..Trumps America...IF you want more of the same keep voting for him

Voting for whom? Pretty sure the president isn't at fault for all this and the handling of an issue no one knew how to handle...well...what would you have done?

@Boogerface- thanks for being real.

We really have no time for partisanship when people are dying.

Like I mentioned before, there will be plenty of time afterwards to see where things could've been improved, and more importantly, readying ourselves for the next one...

Yeah, this whole thing is Trump's fault...

You're a joke...

"Therefore encourage one another and build one another up". (Thessalonians 5:11)

