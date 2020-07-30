The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,067 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
The total local case count now sits 18,421 since the first was reported March 13. There have 139 COVID-19 fatalities in Kern during that time, according to county data.
Of the local cases, 5,527 individuals have recovered from the virus and 12,525 patients are recuperating at home, county data shows.
According to state records, there's 265 patients being treated at local hospitals, 76 of which are in the ICU.
