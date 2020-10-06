Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 87 new cases Tuesday morning.
That means Kern County has seen 387 deaths from the virus, and 32,619 cases, since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March.
Nearly 21,500 patients have either recovered or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,718 people up to age 17; 20,261 people ages 18 to 49; 5,839 people ages 50-64; 2,785 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.