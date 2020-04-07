Kern County reported a single new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 253.
The numbers were updated on Kern County Public Health Services website Tuesday morning.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 247
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 6
Deaths: 2
Number of Negative Tests: 3,020
Number of Pending Tests*: 1,918
Number of Total Tests*: 5,191
Updated: 4/07/2020 at 9 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
