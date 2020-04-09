A third person in Kern County has died from the new coronavirus, the county's public health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
“We are facing a tremendous public health challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic and our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community,” Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said.
Another 28 coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, bringing total cases in the county to 337. Cases in east Bakersfield have surpassed those in west Bakersfield for the first time, reaching 136, compared with 127. The number of children 17 and under with the virus increased to 14 from 12 the day before.
The total number of cases includes seven nonresidents of the county.
Patients with COVID-19 being treated in Kern County hospitals increased to 31 on Wednesday from 28 the day before, with more than half, or 16, reported to be in the ICU, according to the latest data from the California Health and Human Services Agency.
A total of 5,808 tests have been administered in the county, and 2,281 are pending results.
In this case LIVES are at stake. So when the President encourages his credulous Boomer rubes on Fox to go out and stead the disease he's KILLING people. It's NOT jus politics, it's life and death! Wake up Rubes, he doesn't care about you, just his reelection!
Inebriated One, Please don’t paint Navin as a hero. Granted, he is responding better than Trump did initially, but he is just doing an adequate job. Once this pandemic has passed then we will still have a governor and state legislature who cares little for the working people of California who, by the way, pay the majority of the taxes and fees he continues to increase and then spend on money pit causes. Look at the mess Frisco is in, that will be the whole state before it is all said and done.
This is absurd reporting by Constantine. We're kept up-to-date on which side of Bakersfield the most cases are in...but not allowed to know if there are any cases whatsoever in any other specific town in the county.
Let me guess. A worker fell off a ladder, was transported to the hospital, and died... Covid-19 related.
Trumps America....17million UE....Trump Depression
Too bad your understanding of civics is infantile.
None of the orders closing businesses and prohibiting assemblies have come from the federal government.
Every such order has originated with Governors, County Supervisors, City Councils, City Controllers and Mayors.
Hate to break it to you, but Republicans don’t control a single state-wide office or either house of the legislature in California.
Don’t like what’s happening in California?
Take it up with Gavin Newsom and the Democrats who run your state.
I love the Guv. Our curve is flat! He is an amazing leader. First to shut down! Thanks Guv for saving thousands of lives.
Thanks for nothing Trump you moron!
