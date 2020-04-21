A fourth person in Kern County has died from coronavirus, the county's public health service department announced Tuesday afternoon.
“We are saddened to report the death of our fourth Kern County resident due to COVID-19,” said Matt Constantine, eirector of Kern County Public Health Services, in a news release. “We strongly encourage our residents to remain vigilant by staying home unless seeking essential services and practicing social distancing.”
The county has reported 680 known cases of COVID-19 since it announced the first case on March 17.
Hi All, I'm new to the discussion and don't do fb any longer but I wanted to thank Inconvenient and Independent for their comments[thumbup] ....I'm 72 plagued with diabetes ,cardiovascular problems and various aches and pains.....Prime for problems were I to contract Covid 19 , so I'm led to believe, but I'm a little skeptical about the entire hysteria. BTW I've never had a flu shot and haven't had the flu in years and years close to 20 I'd say.
Hey fas933, glad you're healthy and hanging in there! I feel we are being fed a load of bull and the pushback that comes from the "establishment" when a new study, ie: Stanford or UCLA, questions the mainstream narrative on COVID-19 makes me even more suspicious. I don't question the potency of Corona for vulnerable individuals such as yourself and I do hope you are vigilant and cautious. I also see that the mortality rate, like it or not lefties, is crashing harder than West Texas crude. We need to question the real motives behind the nationwide "one size fits all" lockdown; the rationale is rapidly evaporating.
I’m saddened to hear that a fourth person has lost the battle against this virus and 22 are still hospitalized but with about 1/2 million people in Kern
County, the numbers are low. It’s time to reopen our economy before it gets worse.
FYI - The population of Kern County is 912,000.
That gives a death rate of about half a percent. Time to reopen everything. Vulnerable folks, stay home.
It's simple: stay home, except to buy groceries or go to a doctor's appointment. And always wear a mask when in public and keep a 6' distance. The only time your freedom is being taken from you is when you die of coronavirus. So, be smart and be safe.
22 people have been in the hospital for over a month. Sorry we have lost one. And we are likely to lose another. In the meantime, the curve is flattened, deaths are dropping across the country - let's open things up and get back to work. Vulnerable folks, take precautions or stay at home while the healthy and unafraid get this country moving again.
Don’t be silly. If Gavin opens up the economy, he’ll have no use for those Chinese masks he paid $1,000,000,000.00 of your money for in his secret deal.
True, Inconvenient. "They" would be forced to account for the decisions made based on bad science if the lockdown is lifted so quickly. The narrative is falling apart, no question, though even KC Public Health reminds us to double down on the "Guv's" orders, though those orders have zero to do with today's death.
