Kern County reported four new deaths and 320 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the county's public health services department.
So far 187 people have died from COVID-19 in Kern and 26,509 have tested positive for the virus. According to county data, 7,866 individuals have recovered from coronavirus while 17,196 are recuperating at home.
State data shows that 204 patients are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, 73 of which are in the ICU.
Just wear them if you can. If you can't, I pray the mask bullies leave you alone. They're out there, looking for targets. Keep your heads down, and what ever you do, don't make eye contact!
TrumpCountry....sub 80 IQ's in Kern County
And still, with all this hoopla, we haven't come close to the peaks experienced in late June/early July according the the Kern Public Health dashboard. I wonder why Newsom released the felons from prison instead of just giving them masks. Am I the only one pondering that?
I took 4 months to get to 7000 cases.
It took 4 weeks to add 18,000 new cases.
That enough "hoopla" for you?
And how many tests were administered in the 1st 4 months? And how many tests were administered in the last 4 weeks? And how many people were asymptomatic and never took a test in the 1st 4 months compared to the last 4 weeks? That's right, this designer virus has you stumped.
17,196 reason why Mask loves China.
while 17,196 are recuperating at home.
47% of Covid deaths in California are latino. No wonder Trump doesn't care.
I thought you said YOUR guv Newsom was in charge of California? Who has made the decisions for the former GOLDEN state? Poor desert mouse. Don't forget, China loves you.
