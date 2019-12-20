Health officials announced Kern County's first flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season on Friday.
In a news release, the Kern County Public Health Services department included a reminder to residents to get their flu vaccine annually. Certain people are more susceptible to serious complications from the flu, including young children, pregnant women, adults 65 years and older and anyone with chronic health conditions such as asthma or diabetes.
Kern County had nine flu-related deaths during the 2018-19 flu season, said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the county public health department.
She was unable to provide additional details on the death announced Friday.
“We encourage our residents to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Director of Kern County Public Health Services Matt Constantine in the news release.
In addition to getting an annual flu vaccination, the department says the following steps are critical to stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses:
* Stay home when sick
* Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and properly dispose of the used tissue
* Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
