The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.
That brings the total cases to 3,900, along with 60 previously reported deaths.
California Department of Public Health figures show 93 people in Kern are hospitalized, with 38 of those patients in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
Males make up 47.1 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 52.9 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 413 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 2,235 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 811 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 431 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 44,288 tests have come back negative, while the results of 675 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
