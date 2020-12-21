As another 948 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday by Kern County Public Health, Kern was also identified as a "sustained hotspot" for COVID-19 in a new federal report.
The Community Profile Report, a daily dataset and report put out by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, found that Kern has the second-highest burden of COVID-19 cases among communities with populations in the range of 250,000 to 1 million.
Kern also ranked 18th out of more than 3,200 counties for total cases reported in the previous seven days, with 7,266 new cases in that time period. However, when cases were adjusted for population, Kern ranked 229th among counties nationwide, according to the federal data that accompanied the report.
The county's positivity rate is currently 20.4 percent, the report said.
Kern's total COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is now just under 60,000, county figures show. About 26,000 of those cases are active infections, which is the highest number at any point since March, when the virus was first detected locally.
That means an estimated 1 in 36 Kern residents currently has a COVID-19 infection.
Total deaths in Kern so far from the virus stand at 481.
The state reports that 326 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 73 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."