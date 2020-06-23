The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
That brings the total cases to 4,059 which includes 60 previously reported deaths.
California Department of Public Health figures show 108 people are hospitalized for the virus in Kern County, a new high. Just five counties in the state have more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than Kern. Of the 108 hospitalizations, 41 of those patients are in intensive care units, the data shows. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
A total of 47,190 tests have come back negative, while the results of 686 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.