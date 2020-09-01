Another six COVID-19-related deaths and 135 new cases were reported Tuesday morning by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
That brings total deaths in Kern to 291 and total cases to 29,469.
Over 18,000 Kern residents who have contracted COVID-19 have been between 18 to 49 years old while over 5,000 are between 50 and 64, the county reports.
According to county data, 15,263 individuals have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
State data shows 122 COVID-19 patients are being treated at local hospitals, 42 of which are in the ICU.
The daily stats (and the Kern County Covid 19 database) are really on the verge of being worthless. They are numbers without context. We don’t get any type of details on infection and deaths broken down by various factors. Only one half of the infections to date have no data on the ethnicity of the person affected. Give us location data so we know where hot spots are in the county.
183,000 deaths. Twice the number killed in the Vietnam war. An estimated 100,000 of those dead were our Elders. Who cares, right? They already lived their lives, right? Expendable according to Trump supporters. Seniors don't have a voice. They can't protest in the streets. Other cultures value their seniors, their experience, their wisdom. Not Americans. 63% of Republicans say 185,000 deaths is an acceptable number??? They were SO OUTRAGED on 9/11 when 3,000 Anericans died.
What if those 100,000 had been children? And just because someone had diabetes or high blood pressure when they caught and died from Covid 19 does NOT mean they didn't doe from Covid. That is ludicrous. That's QANON quality garbage.
Trump lives on fear and loathing and if you fall for his evil you are complicit.
Shadow figures control Biden? Thee President is WACKO!
