Kern County reports 510 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths Thursday

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported 510 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Thursday.
In total, there are 133,792 total resident cases and 1,514 deaths in Kern County since the pandemic began. There are 173 cases of the Delta variant, two more cases since Wednesday. All other variant cases are the same as of Wednesday, with 73 cases of the alpha variant, three cases of the Beta variant and four cases of the gamma variant, according to the Public Health. However, not every COVID test checks for variants.
There are 567,913 unvaccinated people in Kern County. There are 352,738 fully vaccinated individuals in Kern County. Since vaccine administration began on Jan. 21, 0.17 percent of cases have been among vaccinated people, with 98.52 percent of the cases among unvaccinated individuals, according to Public Health.
The average daily case rate among all residents is 38.77 cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days. The daily case rate for the vaccinated is 1.04 cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days. The daily case rate for the unvaccinated is 61.05 cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days, according to Public Health.
The California Department of Public Health states 335 patients were hospitalized and 73 people were in the ICU on Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.