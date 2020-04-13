Kern County reported 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 454.
That's the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the first case was reported on March 17. The second highest was 42 last week.
As of Sunday, 31 people were hospitalized with the virus in Kern County, 18 in the ICU, according to an online California Department of Health and Human Services database.
There have been 6,939 tests administered, 3,799 of which have come back negative while 2,686 are still pending.
Three deaths have been reported so far. The total number of cases includes eight out-of-county residents who have tested positive while in Kern.
(7) comments
InTheMiddle.... you really need to keep current...... these young folks get their marching orders from this station .... Fox radio 94.1 BAKERSFIELD Romeo in the Morning
There was a Party in Bakersfield a few days ago where 400 were rapping the house down.
While this was going on, my 65 year old wife and I are REFUSED by Kern County Sheriffs to enforce an Eviction order deadbeats have not paid rent since January !
I see her drunk dancing in driveway everyday sarcastically waving at me to rub in the fact she has 3 extra months of free rent off our backs because Kern Sherrifs refuse to enforce the law and gov Newsom thinks us little mom and pop apt owners should pay for it all ourself,
This is a DISGRACE !
The BOS issued an order that stays evictions until May 31. Don't blame the KCSO for not enforcing the eviction of tenants. You chose to become a landlord.
So ya got a likely 47.8% infection rate. Roughly half of every savage u see wandering the streets are likely at 90% cuzz they refuse to follows protocols and roam our city freely SPREADING. Nice. Thanks for that.
Cute or ARREST those idiots. Ignorant. Nobody will bail them out. Family likely hates them too. Lol
Another inane comment by someone that is following Joe Biden over the cliff...
Arrest people for being outside? Seriously?
What's next comrade, "Give me your papers!"???
Do you ever actually RESEARCH anything, Mrknownothingatall?
The jails are releasing CONVICTED criminals to try and reduce the spread of the virus. And you want more people arrested and put in jail? Wow, you need to create a new account here with a different name.
