Kern County reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 444.
As of Saturday, 32 people were hospitalized with the virus in Kern County, 17 in the ICU, according to an online California Department of Health and Human Services database last updated Saturday.
There have been 6,533 tests administered, 3,554 of which have come back negative while 2,535 are still pending.
There have been three reported deaths over the past two weeks. Eight out-of-county residents have tested positive while in Kern.
