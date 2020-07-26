The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 369 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning. No new deaths were reported.
Kern's case count stands at 14,571, according to public health data, while there are the previously reported 123 deaths.
Of the total cases, the county says 5,325 people have recovered and 8,939 people are isolating at home.
The California Department of Public Health reports 254 patients are in Kern County hospitals, 71 of which are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated by the state on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.