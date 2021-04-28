Kern County reports 3 new deaths, 38 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported three new coronavirus deaths and 38 new cases Wednesday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,348 and cases to 108,456.
Public Health reports that 38,566 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,037 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,160 people age 17 and under; 65,417 ages 18 to 49; 19,746 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,054 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and eight of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.