Kern County reports 2 new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 70 new cases Thursday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,335 and cases to 108,131.
Public Health reports that 38,432 people have recovered from the illness, and 66,376 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,103 people age 17 and under; 65,233 ages 18 to 49; 19,690 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,027 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.