Kern County reports 2 new deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 48 new cases Wednesday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,333 and cases to 108,061.
Public Health reports that 38,430 people have recovered from the illness, and 66,330 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,097 people age 17 and under; 65,185 ages 18 to 49; 19,679 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,022 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 27 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and eight of those are in intensive care units.
Out of approximately 688,000 residents age 16 and over in Kern, 265,386 — or about 38 percent — had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, according to state data. Statewide, 52 percent of residents have received at least one dose.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.