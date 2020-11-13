Kern County Public Health Services announced two new coronavirus deaths and 158 new confirmed cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 432 and total cases to 36,227 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
County officials say that 17,735 people have recovered from the illness and 8,652 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.