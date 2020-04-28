Kern County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing cases countywide to 856, according to new data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The case numbers include nine non-residents of Kern County.
Five deaths have been reported so far.
During a morning briefing, Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has announced new symptoms as possible signs of COVID-19 in addition to fever, cough and shortness of breath. They are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Corson also urged people to properly dispose of gloves and masks used when going out in public and not to recycle them.
"(They) are contaminated, they can harm others and harm the environment," Corson said, adding that even plastic and rubber items can be contaminated.
Corson suggested people carry a bag with them for holding the used masks and gloves and then place it in the trash after returning home.
It is because the liberal Democratic leadership in this state wants theIr sheep to continue to bleat incessantly that the sky is falling to everyone’s ultimate doom. COVID-19 is bad, but humanity is not coming to an end. Sheesh!
What happened to the daily Bar Graph showing number of hospitalizations, active cases and recovered cases?
Let me guess: It showed that active cases and hospitalizations have been dropping for two weeks and Der Fuehrer put a stop to publishing it?
We have been aware of these 'additional symptoms' for months (including diarrhea, which appears to have been omitted,) but public health screenings have insisted on relying on the first three this whole time..Why??
Lack of leadership at the top. More lives could have been saved if these symptoms had been included in the criteria. Right wing agenda is to keep the numbers as low as possible to try to mask the horrible job they've done in mismanagement of the crisis.
Did you see Pence at the Mayp Clinic refusing to wear a mask today? What a D-bag. Cowers to the not great Imbleached one. Masks are to protect others dummy, not yourslf.
Speaking of d-bags.......dweebous.
